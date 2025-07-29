Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $733,961,000 after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,262 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,181,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

