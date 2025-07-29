Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Matson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,811.28. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

