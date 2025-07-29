Choreo LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 352.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 81.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

