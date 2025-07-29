Choreo LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

