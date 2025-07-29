Choreo LLC Sells 230 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.0%

CW stock opened at $489.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $493.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.06 and its 200 day moving average is $383.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

