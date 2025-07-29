Choreo LLC Sells 3,531 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,898,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,960,000 after buying an additional 362,160 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 466,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,834,000 after buying an additional 344,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after buying an additional 243,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,464,000 after buying an additional 173,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,412,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

