Choreo LLC Sells 434 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,349,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,926.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,718,000 after buying an additional 141,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 710.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 138,390 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SMLF opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.