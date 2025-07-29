Choreo LLC Sells 4,485 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $54,114,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.2%

VVV stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.