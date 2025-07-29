Choreo LLC Sells 592 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,716,000 after buying an additional 2,132,847 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,727,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,502,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,642,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,161,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,379,000 after buying an additional 462,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.18.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

