Choreo LLC Sells 6,232 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

