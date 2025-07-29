Choreo LLC Sells 677 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of F5 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $301.63 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.