Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

