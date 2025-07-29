Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.39% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $943,000.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

