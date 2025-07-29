Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,873 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 893,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,139,000 after buying an additional 666,886 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 15,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,178,000 after buying an additional 564,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,185,000 after buying an additional 495,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Commercial Metals Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

