Comparing Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Greenpro Capital -34.13% -20.44% -15.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Origin and Greenpro Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $2.89 million 1.32 -$17.53 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $3.19 million 5.13 -$710,000.00 ($0.13) -16.62

Greenpro Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Origin beats Greenpro Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

(Get Free Report)

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Free Report)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.