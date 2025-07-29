Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,828,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,207,000 after acquiring an additional 599,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,092,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,696,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,085,956. The trade was a 33.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $83,976.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 239,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,539.58. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,669 shares of company stock worth $12,637,193. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Down 1.3%

CFLT opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.