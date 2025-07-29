COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after buying an additional 5,563,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after acquiring an additional 590,051 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $16,063,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,099,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,916,000 after purchasing an additional 335,775 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.87.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

