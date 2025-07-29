Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 81,110 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 211,191 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after buying an additional 440,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.36. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Coursera news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the sale, the director owned 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.20. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,152.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,573 shares in the company, valued at $725,659.04. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

