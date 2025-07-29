Critical Analysis: Guanwei Recycling (OTCMKTS:GPRC) versus Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Guanwei Recycling (OTCMKTS:GPRC – Get Free Report) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Guanwei Recycling and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guanwei Recycling N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech -11.16% -6.94% -6.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guanwei Recycling and Fuel Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guanwei Recycling 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fuel Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fuel Tech has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.70%. Given Fuel Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than Guanwei Recycling.

20.9% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Guanwei Recycling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guanwei Recycling and Fuel Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guanwei Recycling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech $25.13 million 3.29 -$1.94 million ($0.09) -29.89

Guanwei Recycling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuel Tech.

Summary

Fuel Tech beats Guanwei Recycling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guanwei Recycling

Guanwei Recycling Corp. manufactures and distributes low density polyethylene (LDPE) and other recycled plastics products primarily in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It imports and recycles LDPE plastic scrap material into granular plastic for use in the manufacture of various consumer products. The company's LDPE products are used in the manufacture of chemical and functional fibers, as well as a raw material in the manufacture of shoe soles, insulation materials, fire-proofing and water-proofing materials, and foam. It also sells its products to customers in a range of industries, including shoe manufacturing, architecture and engineering products, industrial equipment and supplies, and chemical and petrochemical manufacturing. Guanwei Recycling Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in Fuqing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment provides programs to improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, and university and district heating markets; and the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.

