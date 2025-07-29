Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 588.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,034. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

