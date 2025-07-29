Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 6.7%

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $206.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.