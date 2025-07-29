Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 472.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.36.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.