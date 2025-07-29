Cwm LLC Buys 2,561 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 3,508.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Lineage by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,848,000 after buying an additional 2,703,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,478 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,491,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,000,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,433 shares during the period. Finally, Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,178,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 10,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $491,938.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,501.38. This trade represents a 45.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,916.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of LINE opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lineage from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LINE

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.