Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. LBP AM SA raised its position in Iridium Communications by 22.3% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 149,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 467.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 224,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 185,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

