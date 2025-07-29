Cwm LLC Grows Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 1,395.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RealReal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 72.5% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $638.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. UBS Group increased their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

