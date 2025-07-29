Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3,298.5% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 791,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 768,646 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth $983,000.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Mister Car Wash’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

In other news, Director Veronica Rogers sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $36,747.30. Following the sale, the director owned 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,832.80. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $645,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $555,634.80. This represents a 53.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,355 shares of company stock worth $1,733,596. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

