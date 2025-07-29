Cwm LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

