Cwm LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 194.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Dnb Nor Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

