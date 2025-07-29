Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Visteon by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.