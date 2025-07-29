Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $82,833,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,621,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,383.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 14,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,799,542.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,686.17. This represents a 28.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. This trade represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,227 shares of company stock worth $56,805,317. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.