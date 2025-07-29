Cwm LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 258.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.8%

BATS:NUMG opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

