Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 213.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in International Seaways by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in International Seaways by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in International Seaways by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.8%

INSW stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. International Seaways Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $56.66.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,230.46. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 192,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,816.02. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $473,730. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

