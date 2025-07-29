DIAGNOS (DGNOF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Risk and Volatility
DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIAGNOS’s competitors have a beta of -13.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
37.6% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares DIAGNOS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DIAGNOS
|$80,000.00
|-$3.08 million
|-3.77
|DIAGNOS Competitors
|$1.36 billion
|$32.01 million
|-17.73
Profitability
This table compares DIAGNOS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DIAGNOS
|-4,039.47%
|N/A
|-157.63%
|DIAGNOS Competitors
|-268.94%
|-105.36%
|-20.55%
Summary
DIAGNOS competitors beat DIAGNOS on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.
