Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Docebo were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.05 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Read Our Latest Report on DCBO

Docebo Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.