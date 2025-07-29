Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Docebo were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.05 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Docebo Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
