Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,142 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,828,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Donaldson by 489.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 656,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 545,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Donaldson by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after buying an additional 367,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,878,000 after buying an additional 299,302 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

