Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.1%

DY stock opened at $264.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $267.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.