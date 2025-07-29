Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Energean Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

