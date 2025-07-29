Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ennis were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,649,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 629,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 133,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ennis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $35,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,747 shares in the company, valued at $549,141.42. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,008 shares of company stock valued at $89,864. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

