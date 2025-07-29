Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allient were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allient by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on Allient in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk downgraded Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Allient Stock Up 0.4%

Allient stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a PE ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.51. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $40.39.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Allient had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.