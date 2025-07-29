Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 205.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SNV stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.