Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,462 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 38.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $324,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.68 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Read Our Latest Report on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.