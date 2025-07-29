Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.83. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

