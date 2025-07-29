Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $117,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,594 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,594,000 after purchasing an additional 795,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 606,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. This trade represents a 21.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,992,916.56. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,139 shares of company stock worth $82,940,430. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.91.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.04.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

