EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wall Street Zen cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $188.60. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

