Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.64 and last traded at $90.64. Approximately 16,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 4,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.88.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently -8.47%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.