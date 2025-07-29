European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) versus Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Head-To-Head Review

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) and Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for European Wax Center and Estee Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 1 4 2 0 2.14 Estee Lauder Companies 0 12 8 1 2.48

Profitability

European Wax Center currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $84.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.73%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Estee Lauder Companies.

This table compares European Wax Center and Estee Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.38% 23.65% 3.35% Estee Lauder Companies -5.89% 15.60% 3.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Estee Lauder Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $216.92 million 1.23 $10.46 million $0.20 24.15 Estee Lauder Companies $15.61 billion 2.13 $390.00 million ($2.42) -38.26

Estee Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center. Estee Lauder Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

European Wax Center has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estee Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies beats European Wax Center on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.