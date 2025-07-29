F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.