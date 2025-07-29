First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,050.04 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,955.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,937.27.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

