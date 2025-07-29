First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stake Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.17% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 328,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 713.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 221,683 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

