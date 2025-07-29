First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 33,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,561.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $59.72 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $297.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1365 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.